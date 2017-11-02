Reps In Rowdy Session Over Buhari’s Letter On Budget Presentation

There was a rowdy session at the House of Representatives on Thursday over a letter written to the lawmakers by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President had written to the lawmakers fixing November 7, for the presentation of the 2018 budget proposal.

However, as the Speaker of the House, Mr Yakubu Dogara, read the letter to the lawmakers, many of them interrupted him with shouts of “no”.

Earlier, the Federal Government had expressed hope that the 2018 Appropriation Bill will be passed into law by the National Assembly in December.

Speaking at a dialogue session with members of civil society organisations on October 5, the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, revealed plans by the government to promptly prepare the 2018 budget and submit it towards effective implementation.

This comes amid growing concerns about the poor implementation of the 2017 Appropriation Act and inadequate funding of the budget.