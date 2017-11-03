Deposed Catalan Leader Says, ‘Ready To Run’ In Regional Elections

Updated November 3, 2017
Catalan regional government president Carles Puigdemont

Catalonia’s deposed separatist leader Carles Puigdemont said Friday he was ready to run as a candidate in snap regional elections next month after his government was fired by Madrid for declaring independence.

“I’m ready to be a candidate,” Puigdemont told RTBF television in Belgium, where he is currently holed up after leaving Catalonia at the weekend. “I want to send a message to our people.”

A Spanish judge on Friday issued an EU arrest warrant against the deposed president of Catalonia — a region of 7.5 million that remains deeply divided over the issue of independence.

“I will face justice, but (only) true justice… I told my lawyers to tell the Belgian judiciary I am completely ready to cooperate,” Puigdemont said.

Madrid last month dissolved Catalonia’s parliament after regional lawmakers voted to declare independence from Spain off the back of a banned referendum on the issue.

Puigdemont’s deputy and seven other deposed regional ministers were detained Thursday in Madrid.

New regional elections are set for December 21.

 

AFP


