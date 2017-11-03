Metuh’s Trial: Court Fixes Date To Review Attempts To Serve Jonathan Subpoena

The Federal High Court has fixed a new date to review attempts to serve former President Goodluck Jonathan subpoena, in the ongoing trial of former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh.

Metuh is currently being tried for allegedly fraudulently receiving the sum of N400million from the office of the National Security Adviser without any justification and spending the same on the party and personal affairs.

It will be recalled that in the course of the trial, Former President Goodluck Jonathan had earlier asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to compel Metuh, to pay the sum of N1billion to cover his travel expenses to appear as a defence witness in Metuh’s trial. Metuh in response had told the court that he cannot afford the sum of N1 billion to give former President Goodluck Jonathan to appear as his defence in court.

Also, during the trial, the detained former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki has told the Federal High Court in Abuja, that he could no longer remember the details of his dealings with Metuh, in 2014 and that he cannot recall if the sum of N400 million was paid to Metuh.

During the continuation of the trial today, November 3, the case is adjourned to December 4th, 5th and 6th, allow the Defence Counsel review the report of attempts to serve former President Goodluck Jonathan with the summons of the court.