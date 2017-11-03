Oyo Govt Arrests 39 For Violating Environmental Laws

The Oyo State Government has arrested at least 39 persons for allegedly violating environmental laws and regulations of the state during the weekly environmental sanitation.

The State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Isaac Ishola disclosed this after monitoring the exercise in Ibadan metropolis on Friday.

The Commissioner, who monitored the exercise alongside the Special Adviser to Governor Abiola Ajimobi on Community Relations, Mr. Murisiku Siyanbade and officials of the Ministry, warned that the government will not tolerate citizens’ negative disposition to environmental sanitation in the state.

He urged the public to stop disobedience to the environmental sanitation exercise in the State, stating that whoever disobeys the observance of the exercise between the stipulated hours would be prosecuted before the mobile court for proper sanctions.

Mr. Ishola appealed to all the residents of the state to continue supporting the govt’s in improving the public health status through maintenance of good hygiene and environmental sanitation for clean atmosphere.