UK Police Investigate Kevin Spacey Assault Claim – Report

British police are investigating a claim of sexual assault against Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey, Sky News television reported Friday.

Scotland Yard said it was looking into a complaint made over an incident in south London in 2008, but the force does not identify any person subject to an investigation unless they have been charged.

The incident occurred near The Old Vic theatre, where Spacey was artistic director from 2004 to 2015, according to Sky News.

Elsewhere, a man said Friday that Spacey attempted to rape him when he was 15, amid mounting allegations of sexual harassment and assault against the “House of Cards” star.

Eight people who worked on the political drama meanwhile told CNN that the actor engaged in sexual harassment on set, typically targeting young men, while one of the eight said Spacey sexually assaulted him.

The Old Vic released a statement on Tuesday, saying it was “deeply dismayed” by the allegations.

However, former employees have accused the theatre of knowing about Spacey’s behaviour but taking no action.

On Thursday, a representative for the actor said Spacey “is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment” following the allegations about his behaviour.

