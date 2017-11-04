Police Nab Suspects With ‘Biafra Currency’ In Abia

Abia State Police Command has arrested some suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) caught with Biafra currency in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Anthony Ogbizi, disclosed this to reporters on Saturday while parading the purported IPOB members along with other suspects at the Police Officers’ Mess in Umuahia, the state capital.

“These IPOB members were arrested with Biafra currency, so when we say that IPOB has gone beyond a particular stage, the public may seem to disbelieve us because of their propaganda,” he said.

“Gradually you are seeing it, these three IPOB members were caught with the Biafra currency”.

Ogbizi said the arrest was made as a result of the level of professionalism and respect for diversity deployed by men of the Police Command.

He said the suspects would be made to face the full wrath of the law to serve as a deterrent to others.

Others paraded alongside the supposed IPOB members include suspected murderers, kidnappers, armed robbers and child traffickers among others.

Items recovered from them are 10 bags of suspected cannabis, Biafra currency, a pump action gun and phones among others.

Although the suspected murderers and kidnappers made attempts to deny their involvement in crime, Ogbizi insisted that their outcry cannot change the evidence before them.