Troops Kill Several Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed several Boko Haram terrorists along BOCOST-Bama road in Borno State.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, in a statement on Saturday, said the feat was recorded by troops attached to Operation Lafiya Dole.

“The troops of 151 Battalion, 21 Brigade Nigerian Army, ambushed some unsuspecting Boko Haram terrorists who were attempting to cross into the Sambisa forest at about 7:40pm on Friday.

“Troops neutralised a large number of them while some of the terrorists escaped with gunshot wounds,” he said.

Brigadier General Usman added that the troops rescued a six-year-old boy who is already being treated and recovered several items from the terrorists.

They include eight bicycles, blankets, cutlasses, clothes, and a pair of the insurgents’ Special Forces uniform among others.

Similarly, troops of 152 Battalion, 21 Brigade Nigerian Army on Operation Lafiya Dole ambushed a group of terrorists also on Friday along Banki-Bula-Yobe Road in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The troops sprung the ambush on the terrorists and neutralised one of them and recovered four bicycles, some mechanical tools which aid the terrorists’ vehicle movement, clothes and explosive wires from the ambush site,” the Army spokesman said.