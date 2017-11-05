Economic Growth: Obasanjo Urges Nigerians To Be Patient

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the efforts by the Federal Government to improve the economy, assuring that it will soon be back to normal.

The former president while speaking at a church event in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, noted that every sector of the society is feeling the pinch of the poor economy, including businessmen, market men and women confronted with poor profits.

Speaking in Yoruba, the former President said, “In times like this, different things happen. Then, people will start to think that what we are experiencing present challenges as a result of what happened in the past.

“Children are graduating from schools both are unemployed, even market women are not making good sales like they do in the past. Small and big business owners are not making good profits like before too. It is only for a while,” he said.

He also pleads with the people to have faith in God as there is light at the end of the tunnel.