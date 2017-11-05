FG’s Appointments List A Work In Progress – Adesina

The Presidency says the list of appointments made by President Muhammadu Buhari so far, will be updated to accommodate more agencies.

The Special Adviser to the President, Mr Femi Adesina made this known in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, while making clarifications on the appointments which many believe is in favour of the north.

Mr Adesina insists that the appointments by the President have been fair to all regions.

“Some People are picking holes in it and I would say the holes they are picking, rather than vitiate the list, it is even strengthening it. They don’t need to keep finding faults unnecessarily rather, they should see the merit in that list.

“The list we released is a work in progress, we released the 157 because a newspaper published 100 appointments and said 81 were from the north. It’s like taking a small part of a whole to represent a large part and then you want to make it look like that is the truth and nothing but the truth.

“That is why we released that 157 and it is not exhaustive, there are still many more that are not included.”

His comments follow a report published by Business Day on October 29, in which 81 of 100 of the President’s appointees were identified as northerners.

According to Mr Adesina, the report contained inaccuracies which are either as a result of ignorance or a mischievous attempt to mislead the public and portray the Buhari administration in bad light.