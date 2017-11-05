OAU Management Says Rumours Of Increased Tuition False

The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has debunked all claims that the institution intends to increase the tuition fees for the next session.

In a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olanrewaju, the University insists that there is not truth in the rumour being peddled.

The statement read: “It has come to the attention of the University Management that a very few students have been spreading an unfounded rumour that the management has concluded plans to increase Tuition fees next session.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the University Management wishes to inform the general public, particularly our Students, their parents and, or guardians, that Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, is a Federal Government Institution with well-structured administrative organ. It is, therefore, not possible to change the fees structure without discussion at the various levels.

“The authorities of the University have no intention whatsoever to introduce tuition or increase any fees; the rumour is therefore outrightly unfounded and terribly mischievous.

“Management has also noted the very disappointing, unethical and embarrassing developments within the Students Union.”

“Students are hereby strongly advised to shun the rumours and they should remain law-abiding and go about their studies without indulging in any act that can truncate the smooth running of the second semester.

“Accordingly, the management wishes to emphatically state that it will not condone any act of lawlessness, vandalism or brigandage from any student or group of students; and will not hesitate to invoke sanctions on any erring student who, either by actions or utterances, have violated their matriculation oaths,” the statement read.