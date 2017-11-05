Enugu Elections: PDP Sweeps Votes In 17 LG Polls

The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission has declared the People Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the chairmanship and councillorship positions in all 17 local government areas of the state.

The declaration is coming almost 24hours after the elections, a delay the commission attributes to fear of attack on the lives of the Returning Officers who finished the collation in their various local governments late.

The chairman of the commission, Dr. Mike Ajogwu made the announcement on Sunday evening.

Dr Ajogwu also described the exercise as free and fair, contrary to allegations by some parties that it was marred with irregularities.