26 Killed In Texas Church Shooting

A total of 26 people were killed during a gunman’s shooting rampage at a Texas church during Sunday services, Governor Greg Abbott said, warning the toll may rise.

“We are dealing with the largest mass shooting in our state’s history. There’s so many families who have lost family members. Fathers, mothers, sons and daughters,” Abbott said.

“The tragedy, of course, is worsened by the fact that it occurred in a church, a place of worship, where these people were innocently gunned down. We mourn their loss, but we support their family members.”

AFP