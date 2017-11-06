BREAKING: West Ham Fire Slaven Bilic

Updated November 6, 2017
West Ham United’s Croatian manager Slaven Bilic gestures during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Liverpool at The London Stadium, in east London on November 4, 2017. Ben STANSALL / AFPBREAA

West Ham sacked manager Slaven Bilic on Monday after a poor run of results that have left the club in the Premier League relegation zone.

“West Ham United can confirm that Slaven Bilic has today left his position with the club,” the Hammers said in a statement on their website.

The club hierarchy “believe a change is now necessary in order for the club to move forward positively and in line with their ambition”, the statement added.

