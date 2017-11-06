Chelsea Technical Director Emenalo Quits

Chelsea’s technical director Michael Emenalo is standing down from his role after 10 years at Stamford Bridge, the club said on Monday.

Emenalo arrived in 2007 and since 2011 he has been the club’s technical director, with tasks including supporting first-team management and leading the scouting network.

During his time at the club Chelsea have won three Premier League titles, three FA Cups, the League Cup, Europa League and the Champions League in 2012 as well as achieving huge success in youth football.

“This has been a very difficult decision to make, but one I believe is right for both myself and my family, and the club,” said Emenalo, in a statement posted on the club’s website.

“I have had the privilege to work alongside some of the most talented people in the world of sport over the past 10 years, and I will depart incredibly proud of the achievements we have made. I wish Chelsea every success and look forward to following the club’s future triumphs from afar.”

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte said: “I am very sorry to see Michael leave Chelsea, and I would like to thank him for all his help and support since I arrived at this club.

“I have enjoyed working with him very much. We celebrated a Premier League title together in May, and I wish him the very best for the future.”

AFP