OAU Management Suspends Students’ Union Activities

The authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile – Ife says in order to forestall total breakdown of law and order and curtail acts of brigandage among students, it has suspended all activities of the University’s Students Union until further notice.

The Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olanrewaju in a statement on Monday said that incessant fighting and unruly behaviour during their congresses and the recalcitrant attitudes of the leadership of the students’ union have made it inevitable for the University Management to suspend their activities.

“Within a short period of its existence after its reinstatement, the Students’ Union have, over time, manifested misdemeanours that are unacceptable within the academic community.

“Apart from the fighting between the Vice President and the Director of Socials in which head butts and broken bottles were freely used, the supporters of the President beat up the Speaker on June 29 and 30, while the Speaker’s supporters, in retaliation, beat up the President on September 15,” the statement read.

The school management in the release also condemned the forceful release of students under investigation from Police custody on October 6, and the unwarranted vandalisation of peoples vehicles particularly that of the Ekiti State Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists and members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

The spokesperson of the institution also debunked rumour of school fees increase. He said the fabricated threat of invasion by cultists is aimed at deceiving the students and to precipitate a crisis, capable of disrupting the academic activities of the University.

“In the light of the above, the University administration, at it’s emergency meeting held on Monday, November 6, came to an inevitable conclusion that activities of the Students Union be suspended until further notice. The University administration hereby enjoins all students to go about their lawful activities unhindered while the suspension persists,” the statement read.

The school management also warns that student who parades themselves as leaders or representative of students in order to cause disruption to University activities, under whatever guise, will be dealt with according to the University rules and regulations, codes of conduct.