Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Killing His Wife

A man identified as Edwin Vincent has been arrested by the police in Bayelsa State for killing his wife, Joy Michael.

The police spokesperson, Asinim Butswat in a statement on Monday, November 6 said Vincent killed his wife, Joy when she went fishing alongside their neighbour.

“On November 5, 2017, at about 0830hrs, one Edwin Vincent ‘m’ 24 years, a native of Uwheru in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, but residing at Boro Camp, Kaima in Bayelsa State, attacked and killed his wife one, Joy Michael, 21 years,” the statement read in part.

READ ALSO: Man Sentenced To Five-Year Imprisonment After Biting Neighbour’s Ear

The wife, Joy Micheal was attacked when she went fishing in a nearby river with her neighbour, Juliet Philip by her husband who killed her, using a matchet.

The suspect has been arrested and he has confessed to the crime. An investigation is on to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

The statement was issued and signed the police public relations officer of the Bayelsa Police Command.