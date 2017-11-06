Police Arrest Two Herdsmen Over Alleged Kidnap, Murder

Two herdsmen suspected to be kidnappers and cattle rustlers have been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Monday said the suspects were arrested in connection with the kidnap and killing of another herdsman at Obada Oko area of the state.

According to him, the herdsmen – Hassan Amodu and Abubakar Abdullah – allegedly kidnapped Taye Amodu on October 23 at Obada Oko area of Abeokuta and equally made away with eight cows belonging to the victim.

“On receiving the information, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed iliyasu, directed the officer in charge of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Uba Adam, to fish out the hoodlums within the shortest possible period of time,” he said.

“In compliance with the CP’s directive, the officers swung into action and at about 5:30pm of the same day, the hideout of the culprits was located in Imeko area through technical intelligence. The hideout in a thick forest was stormed by the operatives where the two suspects were arrested.”

Oyeyemi said a pump-action gun loaded with four live cartridges and two cutlasses were recovered from them.

He added, “On interrogation, they confessed to having killed the victim because he was struggling with them while they were taking him away and the body has been buried in a shallow grave inside the forest. They equally confessed taken away eight cows belonging to the victim.”

The Command’s spokesman said the police commissioner commended the FSARS operatives for their gallantry and a good display of intelligent investigation.

He also informed that the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigation was concluded.