Teenage Nursing Mother Arraigned For Alleged Burglary In Ekiti

A teenage nursing mother identified as Miss Funke Arowolo, and two others were on Monday arraigned before a Magistrate’s Court in Ado-Ekiti over alleged burglary.

It was learnt that Arowolo who is 18 years, reportedly broke into a shop and stole

variety of items and cash.

Her accomplices: Seun Adedayo (19) and Sunday Ojo (31) are currently at large as the trio accused persons are facing charges bordering on burglary and stealing.

According to the Prosecutor, Oriyomi Akinwale, the defendants committed the offence on October 30 at about 11: 30 pm at Igbehin Odotu area of the state capital.

He alleged that the nursing mother, her baby and the two men broke into the shop of one Mrs Okelola Bosede, and stole recharge cards of different network valued at N2,400, five packs of Omo clean soap valued at N750 and a cash sum of N9,500.

He also accused them of breaking into the warehouse of one Mr Babatunde Suraju and stole one pack of plastic Maltina and a wooden saving box containing cash of N50,000.

The offence, according to Akinwale, contravened Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap C16 Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

While urging the court to adjourn the case, he is however hopeful that it will enable him to study the file and assemble his witnesses.

On their part, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr Emmanuel Sunmonu, urged the Court to grant them bail and promised that they would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs Omolola Akosile, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N10,000 each with one surety in like sum

She thereafter adjourned the case until November 8 for hearing.