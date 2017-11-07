Abacha Loot: Jersey Gives Conditions For Repatriation Of $300m

The Government of Jersey Island says the sum of $300m which is part of the amount allegedly looted by former head of state General Sani Abacha will not be repatriated to Nigeria unless certain conditions are met.

One of the conditions, according to a statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, is that no third-party representation should be involved in the talks for the repatriation.

The Minister and Attorney General of Jersey Island, Robert MacRae said this on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, during the ongoing 7th Session of Conference of State Parties to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, holding in Vienna, Austria.

MacRae spoke at a side meeting with the Nigeria delegation led by acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.

The EFCC said the Jersey Attorney-General stressed that negotiations in respect of repatriation in respect of the $300 million being part of the Abacha loot between Nigeria and Jersey Island and which involves the United States of America, USA, “must be government to government cooperation”.