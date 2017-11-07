Coutinho A Doubt For Brazil Friendlies

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is injured and will probably miss Brazil’s friendly against Japan in Lille on Friday but could feature against England, the team doctor said.

“Coutinho has an adductor muscle injury in his left thigh,” the doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, was quoting as saying by Globo Esportes on Tuesday. “The chances that he will play against Japan are tiny, but we are working to make him available against England.”

After the encounter with Japan, Brazil plays at Wembley on Tuesday.

Lasmar said there was a chance that, against Japan, Coutinho “could be on the bench and play a few minutes.”

The Brazil squad has been preparing in Paris for the two matches. It has scheduled training sessions at Parc des Princes, where its star Neymar plays for Paris Saint-Germain, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

