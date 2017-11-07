EFCC Debunks Claims Of Witch-Hunting SSS Officials

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has described as “not only specious, but pure mischief contrived for motives that are unclear” insinuations held in some quarters that it is witch-hunting officials of the State Security Services.

This comes two days after a report by Sunday Tribune accusing the anti-graft agency of not following professionalism in the conduct of its operations.

But reacting to a statement on Tuesday, EFCC’s Head of Media, Mr Wilson Uwujaren accused the newspaper of attempting to “rubbish the service since the DSS was not answerable to the EFCC.”

It read in part, “The report written by a certain Taiwo Adisa painted a picture of an imaginary feud brewing between the DSS and EFCC over the alleged invitation of some DSS operatives, which it claimed was an attempt by the Commission to “rubbish the Service since the DSS was not answerable to the EFCC.”

Mr Uwujaren further said that contrary to reports, his agency follows due process in inviting government officials suspected to have engaged in corrupt practices, by writing to their heads for permission.

He added, “But there are protocols in doing this; and part of that protocol is to write to the heads of such agencies, requesting that the officer(s) in question be released to be interviewed.

“It is important to state that it is not strange for the EFCC to invite (for questioning) officers of other law enforcement agencies alleged to be complicit in any case being investigated by the Commission.”

Although he defended the agency in its current investigation of the former National Security Adviser, Mr Dasuki Sambo, he, however, lamented the DSS for not cooperating with it.

“In the course of investigating the arms procurement scandal in the Office of the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki, the Commission has had cause to request the release of officers of other security agencies. All but the DSS have acceded to this request.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the arms procurement investigation is national in outlook with alleged culprits cutting across the military, security establishments as well as the political class. It is not targeted at any institution,” he added.