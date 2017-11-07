Eight Injured As Suicide Bombers Invade Maiduguri Farm

Four female suicide bombers on Tuesday, November 7 attempted to infiltrate Maiduguri township through a farmland behind the parapet in London Sudan of Kaleri area, Jere Local Government Area.

This was made known by the Commissioner of Police in Borno State, Damian Chukwu in a statement on Tuesday, November 7.

Chukwu said one of the suicide bombers denoted her suicide bomb vest when she sighted security personnel.

“On sighting the joint security personnel deployed along the parapet, the first bomber was reported to have hurriedly detonated her suicide vest killing herself and a second suicide bomber in the farmland.

“As a result of the explosion, farmers who were running back to the town were stopped and screened at the entry point through the parapet by security personnel.”

He explained further that the third female suicide bomber, however sneaked into a group of people, denotated her suicide vest and injured eight people in the process.

“In the process, a third female bomber sneaked into the group of persons being screened and detonated her suicide vest, killing herself alone while eight others including a member of civilian Jtf, sustained various degrees of injuries.

“In the ensuing stampede, a fourth suicide bomber was sighted by vigilant security personnel while trying to cross the parapet, and was gunned down

“Her unexploded suicide vest and that of the second suicide bomber were rendered safe, and the area sanitized by police EOD team who were mobilized to the scene.

“The injured were evacuated to University of Maiduguri teaching hospital and are responding to treatment, while normalcy has since been restored to the area,” Chukwu said.