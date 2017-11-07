Nigerians React To Buhari’s N8.612trn Budget Proposal

Nigerians in reaction to the presentation of 2018 Budget proposal by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly on Tuesday, November 7 have taken to social media to express mixed reactions on the budget.

While many were of the view that the President demonstrated much strength by standing for a long period of time despite his previous failing health which saw him seeking medical treatment abroad, others hilariously raised observation that the budget should have made provision for Nigerian music videos and salary for jobless youths.

The title of the Budget as the “Budget of Consolidation” was of more interest to some others.

See the reactions below…

PMB… Reading his long Budget 2018 speech, standing strong…. O JABO KO FO.. OMO NA BOUNCING 👐👐👐 …. #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/h7JN2F3cRY — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) November 7, 2017

Who else can’t wait to hear how many Billions of Naira has been allocated to Aso Rock Clinic in #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/geHZZUjJfo — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) November 7, 2017

Gov Should make provision for FREE equipment for music video in the #Budget2018 of Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/8VPInksqyY — 16Barz📶 (@HipHopHeadBoy) November 7, 2017

#Budget2018

PMB stood for 2 hours & u still doubt his fitness.

Whos doubting PMB till 2023? Even does that pronounced him dead are now 🏃🏃 — CBN Gov Akinsola Ak (@cbngov_akin1) November 7, 2017

Nigerians when they see there is money for spoons in #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/mFy5NK0j4k — Made In Ibadan (@UrbanCulture06) November 7, 2017