Nigerians React To Buhari’s N8.612trn Budget Proposal

Updated November 7, 2017

Nigerians in reaction to the presentation of 2018 Budget proposal by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly on Tuesday, November 7 have taken to social media to express mixed reactions on the budget.

While many were of the view that the President demonstrated much strength by standing for a long period of time despite his previous failing health which saw him seeking medical treatment abroad, others hilariously raised observation that the budget should have made provision for Nigerian music videos and salary for jobless youths.

The title of the Budget as the “Budget of Consolidation” was of more interest to some others.

See the reactions below…

 


