Police Rearrest Suspected Criminals In Bayelsa

Officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad on Tuesday apprehended five out of 10 alleged criminals, that escaped from the detention centre in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

The Public Relations Officers of the Bayelsa State police command, Asinim Butswat, who spoke with our correspondent in Yenagoa says an officer while on routine cell check discovered that 10 suspects escaped through the ceiling of SARS detention facility.

Although there are conflicting figures regarding the actual number of detainees that escaped, the public relations officer, insists that only 10 persons escaped, adding that the profile of the suspects have been circulated to various intelligence sources and efforts are being intensified to re-arrest the remaining suspects.

He continued by assuring members of the public not to panic and volunteer useful information that may assist the Police in arresting the fleeing suspects.