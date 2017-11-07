South Africa To Investigate Tax Service After Zuma’s Approval

South Africa will launch an inquiry into weak tax collection by the revenue service after receiving the approval of President Jacob Zuma, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Tuesday.

Gigaba shocked financial markets last month by flagging wider deficits and rising government debt in a closely watched budget speech, attributing the dismal forecasts to sluggish growth and low tax receipts.

On Tuesday he told a news conference that Zuma had granted his request for an inquiry by a judge into the administration and governance of the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

He added that the inquiry would be set up soon.