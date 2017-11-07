We Are Making A Lot Of Progress On North Korea, Says Trump

Channels Television  
Updated November 7, 2017
US President Donald Trump gestures during a joint press conference with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-In at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on November 7. Jim WATSON / AFP

The United States and its allies are “making a lot of progress” in dealing with the threat posed by nuclear-armed North Korea, US President Donald Trump said Tuesday while visiting Seoul.

“North Korea is a worldwide threat that requires a worldwide action,” he said at a press conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-In, adding the US was prepared to use the full range of its military capabilities if necessary.

But he added: “It makes sense for North Korea to come to the table to make a deal that is good for the people of North Korea and the people of the world.”

“I think we are making a lot of progress.”

AFP


