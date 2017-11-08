Simi Drops New Music Video Featuring Jide Kosoko

Ronke Sanya  
Updated November 8, 2017

Singing Sensation, Simisola Ogunleye has dropped a new music video off her self-titled album Simisola.

The Extreme Music artiste today, November 8, released the visuals for her song titled “Owanbe.”

READ ALSO: I Don’t Intend To Keep Making A Caricature Of My Private Life – Tonto Dikeh

The video, which is produced by AJE Films, features Nollywood actors, Jide Kosoko and Odunlade Adekola with their hilarious and comical expressions adding drama to the video.

The video is the setting of a typical colourful Lagos Owanbe party, with party lovers grooving to Simi’s sonorous voice.

Watch the video below:


More on Entertainment

I Don’t Intend To Keep Making A Caricature Of My Private Life – Tonto Dikeh

Video Game Warriors Do Battle Before 40,000 Fans

Armed Libyan Group Detains Comic Con Organisers For ‘Attack On Morals’

Dozens Of Alligators Captured Prior To Child’s Death At Disney

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV