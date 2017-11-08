Simi Drops New Music Video Featuring Jide Kosoko

Singing Sensation, Simisola Ogunleye has dropped a new music video off her self-titled album Simisola.

The Extreme Music artiste today, November 8, released the visuals for her song titled “Owanbe.”

The video, which is produced by AJE Films, features Nollywood actors, Jide Kosoko and Odunlade Adekola with their hilarious and comical expressions adding drama to the video.

The video is the setting of a typical colourful Lagos Owanbe party, with party lovers grooving to Simi’s sonorous voice.

