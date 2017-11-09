I Don’t Run The National Team, Says Messi

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi has hit back at claims he influenced Argentina’s team selection for their World Cup qualifiers.

The Barcelona ace almost single-handedly rescued his country from the brink of suffering an embarrassing knockout from the tournament during the qualifiers.

But despite his heroics, Messi has been blamed for having his say on who should play for Argentina.

It comes after Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi remains without an international call-up since 2013 despite scoring 24 last campaign and hitting 11 in the 12 Serie A matches.

Icardi caused huge controversy when he married the ex-wife of Messi’s close friend and former team-mate Maxi Lopez. But Messi has strongly denied the accusations.

In an interview with TyC Sports, he said: “It was said that I didn’t want Icardi coming to the national team, but I’ve never decided if a player comes or not.

“Now it’s coming out that all that was said was a lie. I never said I didn’t want Icardi in the national team, nor did I make anyone leave other players out.

“Telling great players that they’re only playing because they’re Messi’s friend is disrespectful — and it’s also a total lie because I don’t run the national team.”

