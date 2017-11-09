Anthony Joshua Taunts Heavyweight Rivals On Twitter

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua goaded his rivals in a series of provocative Twitter posts on Thursday as he looks to line up his next fight.

Having successfully defended his IBF and WBA titles against Carlos Takam last month, Joshua has voiced a desire to unify the division.

He sent tweets to WBO champion Joseph Parker and WBC title-holder Deontay Wilder, as well as taunting fellow Briton Tyson Fury, who has not fought since November 2015 due to fitness and mental health issues.

Joshua, 28, sent New Zealand’s Parker a GIF of Kermit the Frog drinking tea, along with the message: “@joeboxerparker Sips tea, continues to read tweets and refreshes email.. Still No Offer.”

He sent Wilder, known as the ‘Bronze Bomber’, a link to an 18-minute YouTube interview in which he spoke of his desire to fight the American, who has said he would be prepared to fight Joshua in Britain.

In an accompanying tweet, Joshua wrote: “A little word on the @BronzeBomber fight. Ready and waiting for the offer.”

His third and final tweet, sent to Fury, read: “and @Tyson_Fury get fit you fat f***.”

Joshua complained on Wednesday that potential opponents were happy to talk up the possibility of fighting him without attempting to make a bout happen.

He said his promoter, Eddie Hearn, was flying to the United States to try to strike a deal to fight Wilder.

But Parker’s promoter, David Higgins, has claimed his fighter has an agreement to fight Joshua next.

