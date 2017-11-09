Delta PDP Members Protest Imposition Of Candidate

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the Itsekiri region of Warri South West Local Government Area have rejected the imposition of candidate on them by some party leaders.

The aggrieved protesters, who stormed the PDP State Secretariat on Thursday in Asaba, the Delta State capital, chanted various songs to express their displeasure with the development.

This comes amid preparations for the local government elections in Delta State scheduled for January 6, 2018, as political parties have begun the process of selecting their flag bearers for the polls to elect the officers of the third tier of government.

The ruling party in the state – PDP is also an integral part of this process with some local government councils already producing candidates for the elections.

But members from the Itsekiri region of Warri South West LGA have accused some party members of disrupting the political harmony of the local government.

Spokesman for the group, Andrew Igban, who decried the alleged imposition of one Taiye Tuoyo as the PDP candidate for the polls in the region, maintained that the voice of the people must be heard.

He said: “We the PDP leaders of Itsekiri extraction of Warri South West LGA wish to inform the state leadership of the party and the state governor that the Ugborodo axis and the Ijaws have taken their turn of the LGA chairmanship in the persons of David Tonwe (presently the Director-General, Delta State Security), and George Ekpemupolo (the immediate past chairman of the LGA), and that it is now the turn of Benin River (Orere) axis to nominate the chairmanship candidate for the forthcoming contest.

“With every sense of seriousness, we have in one voice rejected the candidature of Taiye Duke Tuoyo as he is not even from Warri South West but Warri North and has not been playing politics with the Itsekiris in Warri South West LGA.”

According to a communique issued by the protesters, they have urged the party’s leadership to order the immediate release of the nomination form to one Johnbull Atse Edema Atumu.

The protesters were received at the party’s secretariat on behalf of the PDP state chairman by the Organising Secretary of the party, Sunday Onoriode.

Onoriode commended the people on their decision to drive home their demand in a violent free manner and promised to pass their requests to the party’s leadership for possible consideration.