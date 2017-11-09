Enugu Govt Assures Residents Of Steady Water Supply

The Enugu State Government has assured residents of the state of its commitment to restore the damaged electric poles and cables that supply power to the water scheme at Oji River.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Water Supply, Mrs Felicia Ikpeama, made this known during the inspection of the damaged electric poles and cables destroyed by dangote cement trailer at Oji river.

According to her, power is the major challenge delaying water supply in the state.

She further urged those affected to exercise patience as the state’s electricity distribution company had commenced the installation of poles and cables at the area.

The SSA explained that the state government had since September begun a N165m worth of repair on the water facilities, while stressing that there were more plans to capture more areas in the scheme