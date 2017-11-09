Four Teenage Inmates Regain Freedom In Lagos

Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Opeyemi Oke, has freed four teenage inmates of the Badagry Prisons, as part of efforts to decongest prisons in the state.

The number of inmates that were expected to regain freedom was nine but five others were returned to face formal constitutional charges due to the gravity of their offences.

Justice Oke released the inmates who were awaiting trial during her visit to the prison facilities on Thursday.

The names of the freed inmates – who were boys between the ages of 17 and 19 years – include Sharafadeen Sheu, Israel Emmanuel, Samodu Rasak and Tunde Ojo.

In her speech, Oke asked the pardoned inmates to “go and sin no more”, adding that judges in the state hope they are meaningfully engaged so they would not be arrested for wandering and joblessness.

“I don’t know why having no work has turned to a criminal offence”, she said in a statement issued by the Assistant Director, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Kayode Oyekanmi.

She added that the gesture was aimed at reducing congestion at the prisons and to release inmates who had been awaiting trial for many years.

The Chief Judge, however, said the five others were returned to prison to face the constitutional consequences of the offences committed and to further serve as a deterrent to others.

She said the judiciary would complement the efforts of the state government to ameliorate the plight of inmates in all the prisons.

Justice Oke also commended the state governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, for inaugurating the new Magistrate’s Court in Badagry which she said would further aid quick dispensation of justice in the state.

Earlier in his address, the Deputy Controller, Badagry Prison, Mr Esan Patrick, commended the Chief Judge for the visit and for bringing hope to the hopeless by releasing those awaiting trials.