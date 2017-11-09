Kaduna Govt To Recruit 25,000 Teachers

The Kaduna State Government has announced plans to recruit 25,000 primary school teachers following the recent decision to sack about 21,000 teachers in the state.

The government made the announcement on Thursday, noting however, that those who failed the ‘Primary Four Test’ could reapply.

The recruitment exercise which is expected to last till November 19, according to the government already saw over 18,000 entries as at Wednesday.

Read Also: Protests Won’t Deter Us From Sacking Unqualified Teachers – El-Rufai

“As at close of work yesterday, the State Universal Basic Education Board received in total, 18,550 applications from prospective teachers. Recruitment is still on,” the government stated.

#UPDATE: As at close of work yesterday, the State Universal Basic Education Board received in total, 18,550 applications from prospective teachers. Recruitment is still on. pic.twitter.com/uqqL3waKeG — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) November 9, 2017

This development comes after the government expressed dissatisfaction over the number of teachers who failed to meet up with the average score on the test conducted.

Out of the 33,000 teachers that sat for the exam, 21,780 were said to have failed while only 11,000 got 75% and above.