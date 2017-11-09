Mike Tyson Barred From Entering Chile

Channels Television  
Updated November 9, 2017
Mike Tyson Barred From Entering Chile
Handout picture released on November 9, 2017 by Chile’s Investigation Police showing US former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson escorted by Chile’s Investigations Police members at Santiago de Chile airport. HO / CHILE’S INVESTIGATIONS POLICE / AFP 

Former boxing great Mike Tyson was barred from entering Chile on Thursday because of his criminal record, airport police said.

Immigration police at Santiago international airport tweeted a photo of the 51-year-old former heavyweight champion being escorted by officers “re-embarking” him.

It said he was being deported for “not complying with immigration law.”

The police force explained it had the power to “prohibit the entry into the country of any foreigner who has negative records and/or convictions in their country of origin.”

In 1992, Tyson was convicted of raping a teenage beauty pageant contestant in his hotel room in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was sentenced to six years in prison but released on parole after serving three.

The American had travelled to Chile at the invitation of a TV channel and to take part in an advertising campaign.

AFP


More on Sports

Anthony Joshua Taunts Heavyweight Rivals On Twitter

FIFA Human Rights Panel Warns Over Migrant Workers

Russia Vows World Cup Crackdown On Scalpers

Lampard Considered To Replace Emenalo As Technical Director

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV