PHOTOS: Saraki, Thousands Attend Yelwa Goje’s Burial

Thousands of sympathisers, including the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, and a delegation from the Federal Government attended the burial of Yelwa Goje, wife of a former Gombe State governor, Danjuma Goje.

The body of Mrs Goje, whose death was confirmed on October 30 in the United States where she was receiving medical treatment, arrived Gombe State on Thursday morning after which she was buried according to Islamic rights.

The former governor’s wife died aged 55 and is survived by her husband, as well as children and grandchildren.

Highlights of the event are captured in the photos below;