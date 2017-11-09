Trying Times Will End Gradually, Osun Govt Tells Workers

The Osun State government has urged workers in the state’s tertiary institutions to be patient and handle the current financial situation with care and understanding.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Adelani Baderinwa, made the appeal to the Coalition of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics and Colleges of Education in the state.

“We appeal to the workers in the state tertiary institutions to please bear with the government for the time being, the trying times are getting over gradually,” Baderinwa said in a statement on Thursday.

“We recalled that it is the current administration of Governor Rauf Aregbesola that implemented the CONTISS salary structure for the academic staff in the state-owned tertiary institution and it has increased the subventions to the institution.”

Like other workers in the state civil service, the commissioner said the government appreciates the workers in the tertiary institutions for their sacrifices in the financial turbulence that nearly crippled the state finances.

He, however, blame the previous administration for the financial crisis witnessed in the state, saying it was not the desire of the state government to pay the workers modulated salaries.

“We equally note their support and calmness in the current financial quagmire. It is doubtless that the present administration is very committed to the welfare of the workers in the state and it has demonstrated it with series of welfare packages for the workers.

“The government wishes to state that the payment of modulated salary is heart-aching and saddening as recently stated by Governor Rauf Aregbesola; the Aregbesola’s administration never wished for any worker not to enjoy his or her full salary and other entitlement,” Baderinwa added.

The statement comes less than two weeks after Governor Aregbesola said not all workers in the state’s civil service were being paid half salaries.

Aregbesola, who addressed a Federal Government delegation on digital switchover in Osogbo, said he was unhappy with the inability of the government to pay full salary to workers and political appointees.