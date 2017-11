President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with a delegation from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Abuja.

The Christian leaders were led to the Presidential Villa by the President of CAN, Reverend Samson Ayokunle.

The meeting was also attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and the National Security Adviser, Retired Major General Babagana Monguno, among other cabinet members.

See photos below;