Hit Or Miss? Nigerians React To Davido’s New Single ‘Fai’

While fans are still yet to get over Davido’s latest hits, ‘If’ and ‘Fall’, the singer has released yet another single called ‘Fia’.

The song comes off his much-anticipated sophomore album which he is set to release any moment.

The DMW boss is currently on his #30billionworldtour and has touched down various cities across the US, Europe, and Africa.

Produced by Fresh, the new single has begun receiving rave reviews from fans, some of whom already predict that ‘Fia’ is going to be another club banger.

One thing that has gotten the attention of some, also, is his consistency through the year and how the lyrics on this one, carry a clear message when compared to ‘Banana Fall on you’ on Fall.

Asides music, the artist made his first move in the fashion industry when he collaborated with fashion brand – Orange Couture, at the recently concluded Lagos Fashion and Design Week.

In all, despite losing three of his friends to the unfortunate hands of death, one can say it’s been a good year for Davido.

Listen and share your opinion on this track.