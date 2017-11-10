INEC Must Work Hard To Earn Voters’ Trust In 2019 – REC

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Akwa Ibom, Mr Mike Igini has advised staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to work hard to earn public trust ahead of 2019 elections saying it is worrisome that electorates do not trust INEC.

Igini speaking in Uyo at the end of his assessment tour of INEC Local Government offices in the state said it has been observed that the electorate does not trust INEC staff, adding that this situation is worrisome.

“Before my posting to this state, the commission has been doing so much in the course of preparing for the 2019 elections. I have come to join all of you to help make that preparation.

“There is the need for change or re-orientation of the mindset of staff as it will no longer be business as usual. No election can be credible where people believe that votes are sold and bought and election outcomes do not reflect the wishes of the people as expressed at the polling units,” he said.

Igini also advised staff members to create and sustain an environment of trust, openness and inclusiveness to gain the trust of the electorates.

“INEC staff must earn public trust and confidence, as these are bedrock principles that underpin a credible electoral process,” he said.

The REC also said staff members were the most critical asset of the commission hence, the need for them to demonstrate competence, impartiality, and neutrality in the elections.

Receiving the INEC Commissioner, the Uyo local government Electoral Officer, Mr Onyemaeze Mba, complained of poor facilities in the office and appealed for urgent repairs or replacement.

Mba, who was represented by the assistant Electoral Officer, Mr Sebastian Etefia, explained that the office had no electricity for over eight years, following disconnection due to unpaid bills.

“The office has remained without electricity since 2009 when the Power Holding Company cut the light because of outstanding and unpaid bills. There is no furniture for staff to use and no borehole for water supply. The office has an uncompleted fence, the doors to the offices are all in a deplorable condition,” Etefia lamented.