Injury-Cursed Bale Suffers New Setback

Real Madrid’s injury-prone star Gareth Bale suffered a new leg injury on Friday, adding to the frustrations of the Welsh winger who has already been sidelined with a calf strain for five weeks.

“Gareth Bale, who felt some discomfort in his left leg at the end of training, today underwent various tests carried out by the Real Madrid medical team,” said a club statement.

“He has been diagnosed with a strain to the adductor muscle in his left leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed.”

Bale has not featured for Real since suffering another calf injury in the Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund on September 26.

He was also ruled out of Wales’s key World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland in October.

Without him, Wales lost 1-0 and saw their hopes of making the finals in Russia next year shattered.

AFP