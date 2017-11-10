‘Nigeria’s Education Is A Joke!’ – Twitter Users React To Kaduna Teachers’ Scripts

The scripts of competency test written by primary school teachers in Kaduna State has generated mixed reactions on social media.

This reaction is following the Kaduna State Government’s release of photos of the scripts of teachers in the state, following a ‘Primary Four Test’ which was administered by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

The outcome of the test prompted the state government to announce the replacement of the 22,000 teachers who failed the examination woefully sparking series of protests by the teachers and Labor unions demanding the government to rescind its decision.

Nigerians taken aback by the action of the teachers have taken to social media to express concern on the future of education in northern Nigeria and the whole country.

If Kaduna governemnt changes their decision to sack teachers who failed the competency test, I’ll give up on Nigeria education. DEATH! — Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) November 9, 2017

Here is one of the marked scripts of a Kaduna teacher that failed. RT if you agree with me that our educational system is a joke. pic.twitter.com/TRmPXMexRI — 9jaWitches ‍♀️ (@badgalmaddie_) November 9, 2017

There are people here more concerned about the livelihood of UNQUALIFIED teachers than the future of millions of children in Kaduna. Nigeria is nothing if not a paradox. — Babanla (@biolakazeem) November 9, 2017

Can we now adopt this @GovKaduna approach to teacher recruitment in all the states. So much junk in primary education. Yet this is supposed to be the foundation. Kaduna is leading the way, others must follow. — James Udom (@iamjamesudom) November 9, 2017

Somewhere in Kaduna, questions meant for Primary 4 pupils were set for teachers, 75% of them failed and they were sacked. Today, those people are carrying placards saying, “EXAMINATION IS NOT A TRUE TEST OF KNOWLEDGE”. Abeg my people tell me, where we dey go from here? — 9jaWitches ‍♀️ (@badgalmaddie_) November 9, 2017

Teachers in Kaduna were given tests meant for Primary 4 pupils and those who didn't make up to 75%; were sacked. Now, the teachers are carrying placards saying 'examination is not the true test of knowledge'. I'm tired of this country — Ѻba↭ (@Parragon_) November 9, 2017

I have mulled this over in my mind. What the Kaduna State teachers who could not score up to 75% in the Primary 4 test they were made to take need is not training. Training scales up what you already know. What they need is to be sent back to restart Primary School. — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) November 9, 2017

This person has prioritized bitterness, vendetta and political gains over the future of some 1.5 million kids in Kaduna. He is the sort of leader Nigerians are easily fooled by. https://t.co/rOR49CbDyK — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) November 9, 2017

I served in Kaduna, 1st at NN & later at Govt Sec. Sch. Geshere, Saminaka-Lere Zone where I painstakingly took English & Literature classes (JS3-SS3). I had to organise free private classes for the school’s full time English teachers. Education in the North needs radical reforms! — ‘JideAluko (@JideAluko) November 9, 2017

In Kaduna, Nigeria, teachers were given competency test but failed. Same teachers that have been setting and marking exam scripts protested saying Examination is not the true test of knowledge. SMH pic.twitter.com/OB9U2TFzB4 — Biobaku Soliu (@kesmalindoHQ) November 10, 2017

A gem of a placard from the Kaduna teachers protesting their sack for failing a competency test pic.twitter.com/Hs6QAov4Fl — tyro (@DoubleEph) November 8, 2017