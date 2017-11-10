‘Nigeria’s Education Is A Joke!’ – Twitter Users React To Kaduna Teachers’ Scripts

Ronke Sanya  
Updated November 10, 2017

The scripts of competency test written by primary school teachers in Kaduna State has generated mixed reactions on social media.

This reaction is following the Kaduna State Government’s release of photos of the scripts of teachers in the state, following a ‘Primary Four Test’ which was administered by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

The outcome of the test prompted the state government to announce the replacement of the 22,000 teachers who failed the examination woefully sparking series of protests by the teachers and Labor unions demanding the government to rescind its decision.

Nigerians taken aback by the action of the teachers have taken to social media to express concern on the future of education in northern Nigeria and the whole country.

 

 


