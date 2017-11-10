NSCDC Nabs Suspected Oil Thieves, Impounds 100 Diesel Tankers

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has impounded 100 tankers of 1000 litres of automated gas oil, popularly known as diesel in Rivers State.

NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mohammed Haruna, said some trucks, buses and cars were intercepted alongside 33 suspected oil thieves in the state.

“The Anti-Vandal Team of the NSCDC has arrested 33 suspects, eight trucks, three vehicles, three buses and 100 tanks of 1000 litres of AGO in the state,” he said.

Haruna, who led reporters around the seized tankers on Thursday, said no form of pressure from any quarter would deter the prosecution and subsequent conviction of suspected oil thieves.

He also hinted that at least 71 convictions have been secured in about 12 months, stressing that the fight against oil theft was one that requires the corporate effort of all Nigerians.

“We will continue to go after those who continue to steal and waste the nation’s resources and we are carrying out investigations, prosecuting and securing convictions for suspected vandals.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), we took some to court, today we will do the same. In about 12 to 18 months we have secured about 71 convictions. We are making sure that offenders are brought to book. Our advice is that they stop these activities or we will get them,” the commandant warned.