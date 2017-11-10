State Governors Storm Kano As Ajimobi’s Son Marries Ganduje’s Daughter

State Governors and dignitaries across the nation were in Kano today, November 10, at the introduction ceremony between Abolaji Ajimobi, son of the Governor of Oyo State and Fatima Ganduje, daughter of the Governor of Kano State.

The governors include Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State, Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, Aminu Masari of Katsina State, Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State, Kashim Shettima of Borno State, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, among others.

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido and former governors including Niyi Adebayo, Adebayo Alao-Akala were also at the event.

