Trustworthy Nigerians Needed Globally – Osinbajo

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has charged Nigerian youths to recommit to the principles of hard work, diligence, and credibility saying the world is in search of a trustworthy Nigerians.

Speaking at the 10th convocation ceremony of Lead City University (LCU), Ibadan where 39 students of the institution graduated with first-class Honours, Osinbajo said Nigeria is painted black by many because of the few untrustworthy Nigerians.

“So because of the untrustworthiness of a few, the whole nation is painted black. But there is an opportunity here because so many Nigerians and foreigners must do business in Nigeria.

“The world is in search of a Nigerian of integrity, a trustworthy Nigerian to work with and to employ. Everyone wants faithful partners of employees. Even thieves are in search of trustworthy people to keep their money with,” he said.

Osinbajo, who was accompanied to the ceremony by Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi also emphasised the need for trustworthy Nigerians which can facilitate credit facilities for new businesses to thrive.

He said irrespective of the academic qualifications and social status, the principles of greatness with the help of God would recommend those that adhere to them in the future for greater heights. He also stressed the place of courage and determination in the journey to greatness.

Governor Abiola Ajimobi at the event express readiness of his administration to synergise with private universities in the state and beyond to ensure mutual benefits between credible Institutions and the newly founded Technical University, Ibadan.