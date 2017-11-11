Abubakar Inaugurates Air Force Hospital In Rivers

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has visited Rivers State alongside the Chairman, Senate Committee on Air Force.

Both men arrived in Port Harcourt on Saturday to inaugurate the 115 Special Operation’s Group Medical Centre which has been upgraded to the Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital.

They were joined by other security chiefs in the state at the commissioning ceremony of the facility which is now one of NAF’s major reference hospitals in the country.

Air Marshal Abubakar hinted that the Air Force was embarking on a massive upgrade of its medical facilities across the country to meet the health demands of its personnel, especially for those in the theatre of operation.

He was optimistic that the war against insurgency in the North East, which he said was in the mopping up stage, has been successful.

The Air Chief attributed the progress made in the region to the selfless service of officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces in the field of operation.