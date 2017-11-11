Delta Community Seeks Justice For Kidnapped, Murdered British Missionaries

The people of Enekorogha community in Delta State have lamented over non-access to proper healthcare following the kidnap of four British missionaries by suspected militants leading to the death of one of the missionaries.

Staging a procession in the creek community, the people are seeking justice and also asking the government to come to their aid in ensuring that security agencies arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act which led to the death of one of the doctors identified as Dr Ian Squire.

Members of the community during the procession wailed over the kidnap of four missionaries and sad death of one of them. They marching from the eye of the community to the hospital where they have received free medical care by the missionaries for over ten years.

The clinic operated by the missionaries has been the only healthcare facility available for this community to access proper healthcare but it has since been under lock and key since the unfortunate incident.

A community leader, Andrew Olomokomo during the procession said the death of Dr Squire is a great loss to the community because the missionary left his home country in the United Kingdom to give free healthcare to them in Enekorogha community, making him a part of the community before his death.

For the chairman of the community, Micheal Godwin, the only consolation they can get is justice. Confirming the role the community played in helping the police arrest some of the perpetrators, he also called on the Federal Government and security agencies to ensure the arrest of the gang kingpin.

“We are in big distress now. We have been given free treatment (by the missionaries) since 2007 to date. Now that they have closed this clinic, I think we are in big distress,” one of the elders in the community said.

The four missionaries; David and Shirley Donovan, Alanna Carson and the deceased Ian Squire, all of whom were on a missionary operation to communities in the Ijaw areas, got kidnapped from Enekorogha Creek Community in Burutu Council Area of Delta State On October 13, 2017.

The only secondary school in the community has since been renamed after the late Dr Ian Squire and as the people mourn the death of someone they consider their own, the most important thing in their minds as expressed, is justice for the dead and hope for a better healthcare service delivery.