Govt Earmarks N50bn For Moshood Abiola Uni, Ogun Poly

Ogun State government has set aside the sum of N50billion for the take off the Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology (MAUSTECH), Abeokuta, and the newly established Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia.

The state governor, Ibikunle Amosun, disclosed this on Saturday during the Treasury Board meeting for the 2018 budget preparation held at the Obas’ Complex in Abeokuta, the state capital.

“Government has earmarked N50 billion for the take-off of the two schools,” the governor said.

He, however, urged lecturers at present Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) who are desirous of going to the new polytechnic in Ipokia not to hesitate at making their intention known as soon as possible.

Governor Amosun also asked the lecturers to distant themselves from those who do not appreciate the ongoing development of the institution.

He urged them to continue to support government’s agenda at rebuilding education sector in the state, saying the two institutions have come to stay.

“Don’t allow yourself to be used by anyone who does not mean well for the citizens of the state,” the governor said.