More Excitement As Adesuwa Moves Closer To Becoming Mrs Wellington

Fans of popular Nollywood actress, Adesuwa Etomi seems not to have gotten enough of gushing over her engagement to R n B star, Bankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W.

The screen diva on Saturday, November 11 posted a picture from what appears to be her bridal shower on her Instagram page with the caption, “One Step Closer To You.” This sparked congratulatory messages from her fans who expressed great delight in the celebrity couple and loads of affectionate comments.

It will be recalled that the couple broke the internet after Banky W announced in May 2017 that Adesuwa said ‘Yes’ in February 2017, after he asked Adesua to be his wife.

The celebrity couple on November 19, 2017 had their traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria and their fans obviously cant wait for the big day.

See comments to Adesuwa’s post below…