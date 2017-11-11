ODSFA Aims Continental Ticket For Sunshine Stars

Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA) has promised to ensure Sunshine Stars secure a continental ticket in the new Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

The new ODSFA Chairman, Tajudeen Akinyemi, made the pledge on Saturday during an interactive session with members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigerian (SWAN), Ondo Chapter, in Akure, the state capital.

“What we want is a continental ticket. Most of our regular players that have been retained will be well motivated to deliver that for us,” he said.

“We have total faith and confidence in our technical crew led by Duke Udi, given what they were able to do last season.”

Mr Akinyemi was confident that the purported crowd unrest during game in Akure would be curbed with some unprecedented measures that would be put in place moving forward.

He said: “We want to advocate a law backing this cause in the State Assembly, but we understand it will take time. So for now, we are using the carrot and stick approach to handle the spectators.

“There will stakeholders’ meeting to enlighten and sensitise the fans and the stick approach is invoking the full wrath of the law on anyone found wanting.”

The new chairman, who is a long time FIFA licensed agent and sports magnate, however, decried the lack of home-grown talents in over a decade in the state.

“Since we discovered and nurtured great players like Geoffrey Oboabona, Sunday Abe, Dayo Ojo, Tunde Adeniji, Alaba Adeniyi, and others around 2003; it is a shame that no single talent has been developed in the state,” he said.

“We are surely going back to talent discovery project to sustain our footballing future; also, exporting some of our players abroad to increase our IGR is part of our long-time plans”.