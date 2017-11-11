President Buhari Promises To Tackle Injustice, Insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured all Nigerians that his administration will address rising concerns of corruption, insecurity, and injustices in various parts of the country.

The President gave the assurance on Friday when he received some Christian and Muslim leaders in separate meetings at the State House in Abuja.

The Christian delegation was led by the President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Samson Olasupo Ayokunle while the Muslim delegation was led by the Secretary-General of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Dr Khalid Aliyu.

President Buhari told the CAN delegation that he had already given instructions for the submission of all the names of heads of parastatals to address the allegations of lopsidedness in appointments.

“On the question of one-sided appointments, we will look at it. I have given instructions that a list of all heads of parastatals be submitted to me and I know they will not delay in doing that,” he said in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

The President also said his administration would ensure reform of the police and judiciary, describing both institutions as critical for the security and stability of the nation.

“There is no way we can be comfortable in our country unless we are lucky to have a good police force and judiciary.

“We need a good police force and judiciary to really maintain the legitimacy and the confidence of the populace in governance,” he added.

On the fight against corruption, the President assured the religious leaders that his administration would always be guided by the rule of law and constitutionality in prosecuting all those that had been accused of corruption.

He told the JNI delegation that corruption in the country had taken a cultural dimension and urged all religious leaders and Nigerians to join in the fight in order to reverse the trend.

“When something becomes a culture, it is more difficult to stop, but collectively we will prevail,” he assured the leaders.

In his remarks, Reverend Ayokunle commended the President’s achievements in the fight against corruption, empowerment of the military to flush out Boko Haram terrorists and the recovery of some of the kidnapped Chibok girls.

Dr Aliyu, on his part, urged President Buhari to pay more attention to the yearnings of Nigerians and also to continually walk in the fear of God.